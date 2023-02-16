Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lucas 39, Plymouth 23
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Akr. Ellet 54, Cle. Hts. 49
Akr. Hoban 53, Cuyahoga Falls 29
Brunswick 61, Richfield Revere 37
Can. McKinley 60, Can. Glenoak 33
Cle. St. Joseph 59, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Mayfield 28
Grafton Midview 52, Amherst Steele 34
Green 39, Stow-Munroe Falls 30
Massillon Jackson 62, Macedonia Nordonia 31
Massillon Perry 44, Eastlake North 37
Medina Highland 56, Berea-Midpark 51
Painesville Riverside 43, N. Can. Hoover 40
Shaker Hts. 46, Youngs. Boardman 43
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 66, Massillon 38
Solon 89, Ashtabula Lakeside 9
Region 2=
Avon Lake 41, Lakewood 39
Medina 70, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 23
N. Ridgeville 60, Wooster 42
Olmsted Falls 78, Cle. John Marshall 16
Rocky River 48, Avon 40
Rocky River Magnificat 63, Lorain 25
Strongsville 42, Wadsworth 39, OT
Westlake 47, Cle. Hay 38
Region 4=
Centerville 51, Sidney 49, OT
Mt. Notre Dame 61, Monroe 36
Oxford Talawanda 52, Milford 45
Division II=
Region 5=
Bellevue 47, Vermilion 10
Mansfield Sr. 53, Mansfield Madison 35
Shelby 58, Lexington 45
Region 6=
Elida 61, Kenton 40
Lima Shawnee 49, Celina 40
Millbury Lake 55, Tol. Scott 40
St. Marys Memorial 37, Van Wert 31
Tol. Cent. Cath. 64, Tol. Woodward 16
Tontogany Otsego 48, Rossford 39
Region 7=
Athens 52, Jackson 43
Chillicothe Unioto 87, McArthur Vinton County 20
Circleville 37, Waverly 32
Lancaster Fairfield Union 31, Vincent Warren 26
Marietta 57, Greenfield McClain 27
New Lexington 50, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 31
Proctorville Fairland 82, Washington C.H. 27
Thornville Sheridan 50, Circleville Logan Elm 32
Region 8=
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 58, Batavia 42
Day. Carroll 66, Waynesville 43
Kettering Alter 78, Spring. Greenon 48
Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Day. Oakwood 47
Division III=
Region 12=
Casstown Miami E. 52, Carlisle 25
Cin. Madeira 33, Cin. Mariemont 18
Versailles 57, Lewistown Indian Lake 31
Division IV=
Region 13=
E. Palestine def. Bristol, forfeit
Mansfield Christian 53, Attica Seneca E. 35
New London 51, Mansfield St. Peter’s 9
Norwalk St. Paul 61, Crestline 29
Region 14=
Antwerp 39, Edon 32
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Vanlue 30
Defiance Ayersville 43, Hicksville 24
Elmore Woodmore 79, Oregon Stritch 11
Hamler Patrick Henry 63, N. Baltimore 27
Holgate 66, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 10
Old Fort 47, Arlington 39
Tiffin Calvert 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 71, Toronto 15
Hannibal River 86, Bowerston Conotton Valley 13
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Malvern 49, OT
Strasburg-Franklin 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 43
Sugarcreek Garaway 35, Caldwell 21
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34, Zanesville Rosecrans 26
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41, Shadyside 34
Region 16=
Botkins 60, Union City Mississinawa Valley 47
Legacy Christian 56, Felicity-Franklin 19
Maria Stein Marion Local 69, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 23
Russia 59, Bradford 11
St. Henry 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 16
Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Dola Hardin Northern 27
