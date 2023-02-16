Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Guilfoyle, Pa. 47, Johnstown 43
Bluffton 70, Bloomdale Elmwood 40
Centerburg 52, Marion Elgin 49
Convoy Crestview 54, Leipsic 47
Kidron Cent. Christian 58, Mansfield St. Peter’s 41
Louisville 66, Can. Cent. Cath. 59
Marion Pleasant 67, Marion Harding 62
McComb 65, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 52
Pandora-Gilboa 34, Continental 26
Paulding 57, Miller City 41
Pettisville 61, Defiance Tinora 59
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Cols. St. Charles 32
Salineville Southern 50, Columbiana 41
Tol. Start 48, Tol. Scott 38
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 66, St. Clairsville 62
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 12=
Batavia Clermont NE 62, Cin. Country Day 51
Jamestown Greeneview 69, Cin. N. College Hill 41
Milton-Union 70, Germantown Valley View 61, OT
W. Liberty-Salem 60, Spring. Greenon 55
Division IV=
Region 16=
Russia 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley 49
Troy Christian 63, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 33
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller 56, Harrison 39
Cin. St. Xavier 55, Goshen 51
Fairfield 72, Cin. West Clermont 34
Hamilton 46, Oxford Talawanda 35
___
