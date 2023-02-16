Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 64, Crystal Lake Central 53
Arcola 66, Heritage 39
Auburn 56, Williamsville 49
Breese Central 48, Columbia 46
Carrier Mills 77, Dongola 37
Carterville 70, Pinckneyville 58
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 61, Villa Grove/Heritage 47
Champaign Centennial 64, Champaign Central 49
Champaign Judah Christian 57, Normal Calvary 51
Charleston 49, Mattoon 43
Chicago (Jones) 71, Epic Academy Charter 41
Chicago (Soto) High School 33, Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) 19
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 75, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 70
Chicago Academy 37, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 35
Chicago Ag Science 87, Hancock 29
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 78, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 56
Christopher 70, Zeigler-Royalton 48
Concord (Triopia) 48, South County 41
Decatur St. Teresa 72, Clinton 61
Dieterich 79, Grayville 50
Downers North 71, OPRF 44
El Paso-Gridley 73, Peoria Quest 50
Eureka 71, Flanagan-Cornell 15
Fairbury Prairie Central 71, Tri-Valley 52
Greenville 83, Hillsboro 40
Griggsville-Perry 66, Calhoun 34
Hampshire 67, Prairie Ridge 56
Herrin 45, Harrisburg 34
Hinsdale South 65, Lincoln Way West 56
Illinois Valley Central 60, Roanoke-Benson 40
Jacksonville Routt 57, Beardstown 48
Joliet Catholic 72, Coal City 45
Kankakee 71, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 39
Kankakee Trinity Academy 50, Donovan 47
LeRoy 82, Blue Ridge 61
Litchfield 52, Piasa Southwestern 45
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, De La Salle 42
Milford 88, Armstrong 33
Mt. Zion 67, Effingham 43
Murphysboro 65, Benton 59
N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 74, Marshall 56
New Athens 55, Woodlawn 32
New Berlin 52, Maroa-Forsyth 46
North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 57, Delavan 33
North-Mac 65, Staunton 34
Northridge Prep 73, Christian Liberty Academy 33
Pana 53, Carlinville 33
Pittsfield 53, Liberty 16
Pleasant Plains 50, Athens 24
Raymond Lincolnwood 63, Edinburg (Coop) BK 56
Ridgewood 57, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 52
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Chatham Glenwood 31
Sesser-Valier 70, Johnston City 59
Springfield Lutheran 67, Buffalo Tri-City 65
Triad 50, Jerseyville Jersey 23
Vienna 78, Hamilton County 53
Willowbrook 70, Plainfield Central 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
River Ridge vs. Galena, ccd.
Rochelle vs. Byron, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/