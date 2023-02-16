Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 64, Crystal Lake Central 53
Arcola 66, Heritage 39
Auburn 56, Williamsville 49
Breese Central 48, Columbia 46
Carrier Mills 77, Dongola 37
Champaign Judah Christian 57, Normal Calvary 51
Chicago (Soto) High School 33, Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) 19
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 75, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 70
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 78, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 56
Christopher 70, Zeigler-Royalton 48
Concord (Triopia) 48, South County 41
Decatur St. Teresa 72, Clinton 61
Dieterich 79, Grayville 50
Downers North 71, OPRF 44
Greenville 83, Hillsboro 40
Griggsville-Perry 66, Calhoun 34
Joliet Catholic 72, Coal City 45
Kankakee 71, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 39
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, De La Salle 42
New Berlin 52, Maroa-Forsyth 46
North-Mac 65, Staunton 34
Pittsfield 53, Liberty 16
Pleasant Plains 50, Athens 24
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Chatham Glenwood 31
Triad 50, Jerseyville Jersey 23
Willowbrook 70, Plainfield Central 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/