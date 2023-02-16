Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press5

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 64, Crystal Lake Central 53

Arcola 66, Heritage 39

Auburn 56, Williamsville 49

Breese Central 48, Columbia 46

Carrier Mills 77, Dongola 37

Champaign Judah Christian 57, Normal Calvary 51

Chicago (Soto) High School 33, Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) 19

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 75, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 70

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 78, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 56

Christopher 70, Zeigler-Royalton 48

Concord (Triopia) 48, South County 41

Decatur St. Teresa 72, Clinton 61

Dieterich 79, Grayville 50

Downers North 71, OPRF 44

Greenville 83, Hillsboro 40

Griggsville-Perry 66, Calhoun 34

Joliet Catholic 72, Coal City 45

Kankakee 71, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 39

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, De La Salle 42

New Berlin 52, Maroa-Forsyth 46

North-Mac 65, Staunton 34

Pittsfield 53, Liberty 16

Pleasant Plains 50, Athens 24

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Chatham Glenwood 31

Triad 50, Jerseyville Jersey 23

Willowbrook 70, Plainfield Central 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

