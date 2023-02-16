Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Class 1A=
Calhoun 42, Bluffs 40
Carlyle 52, McGivney Catholic High School 46
Champaign St. Thomas More 54, Decatur St. Teresa 51
Edwards County 55, Marissa/Coulterville 21
Goreville 61, Mounds Meridian 39
Havana 55, Mendon Unity 50
Hope Academy 61, Fenger 25
Morgan Park Academy 66, Corliss 8
Okawville 50, Nokomis 10
Tuscola 50, Catlin (Salt Fork) 45
Watseka (coop) 40, Grant Park 32
Class 2A=
Benton 42, Harrisburg 34
Breese Mater Dei 57, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 44
Camp Point Central 31, Petersburg PORTA 28
Fieldcrest 36, Seneca 25
Kankakee (McNamara) 50, Fithian Oakwood 14
Quincy Notre Dame 54, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 43
Staunton 44, Alton Marquette 31
Class 3A=
Carmel 58, Crystal Lake Central 37
Mount Vernon 81, Marion 55
Peoria (H.S.) 56, Dunlap 34
Rochester 44, Springfield 21
Vernon Hills 57, St. Viator 48
Washington 59, Peoria Notre Dame 48
Class 4A=
Alton 58, Quincy 31
Barrington 54, Dundee-Crown 20
Bolingbrook 65, Marist 54
Glenbrook South 51, New Trier 39
Lake Zurich 66, Stevenson 46
Normal Community 60, Minooka 52
O’Fallon 63, Belleville East 20
Waubonsie Valley 50, Naperville North 45
Yorkville 57, Lisle (Benet Academy) 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/