Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press5

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Class 1A=

Calhoun 42, Bluffs 40

Carlyle 52, McGivney Catholic High School 46

Champaign St. Thomas More 54, Decatur St. Teresa 51

Edwards County 55, Marissa/Coulterville 21

Goreville 61, Mounds Meridian 39

Havana 55, Mendon Unity 50

Hope Academy 61, Fenger 25

Morgan Park Academy 66, Corliss 8

Okawville 50, Nokomis 10

Tuscola 50, Catlin (Salt Fork) 45

Watseka (coop) 40, Grant Park 32

Class 2A=

Benton 42, Harrisburg 34

Breese Mater Dei 57, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 44

Camp Point Central 31, Petersburg PORTA 28

Fieldcrest 36, Seneca 25

Kankakee (McNamara) 50, Fithian Oakwood 14

Quincy Notre Dame 54, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 43

Staunton 44, Alton Marquette 31

Class 3A=

Carmel 58, Crystal Lake Central 37

Mount Vernon 81, Marion 55

Peoria (H.S.) 56, Dunlap 34

Rochester 44, Springfield 21

Vernon Hills 57, St. Viator 48

Washington 59, Peoria Notre Dame 48

Class 4A=

Alton 58, Quincy 31

Barrington 54, Dundee-Crown 20

Bolingbrook 65, Marist 54

Glenbrook South 51, New Trier 39

Lake Zurich 66, Stevenson 46

Normal Community 60, Minooka 52

O’Fallon 63, Belleville East 20

Waubonsie Valley 50, Naperville North 45

Yorkville 57, Lisle (Benet Academy) 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press