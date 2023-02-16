The Garden Symposium Is Back

Zanesville, OH-

For the first time in three years, the Muskingum Valley Garden Society is hosting their Garden Symposium.

You may know the Garden Society from their pots and Christmas decorations around downtown Zanesville, but the symposium is a celebration for the community.

“Our theme is 20 Years of Shenanigans in the Garden. It’s not our 20th symposium, but we have been an organization for 20 years, working on beautifying, especially downtown, some of the county gardens in the area. So, we are celebrating that, ” garden member, Susan Stotts, explained.

20 Years of Shenanigans will be taking place at the Zane State/OUZ Campus Center. There will also be silent auctions, vendor booths, and 50/50 drawings along with a light breakfast and lunch. Stotts told us who some of the key speakers are going to be.

“We have Mark Mechling, we have Melissa Devore, Michael Durst from Dillon Park, Russ Edgington and Michelle Illing from the park districts. Karen Lyons, one of our members, is going to speak about membership for just a few minutes. Then Lauren Alexander, she’s a landscaper, and she’s going to talk about backyard landscaping.”

Tickets will be $40 up until the registration deadline on March 12th. After that, they will be $45 online and at the door. If you wish to volunteer or register for the Garden Society Symposium, they will have a booth set up at the event or you can go to their website.

mvgardensociety.org