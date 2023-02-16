New York takes losing streak into game against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (27-17-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (27-23-7, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders come into a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins as losers of three in a row.

New York is 27-23-7 overall and 10-5-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have allowed 154 goals while scoring 164 for a +10 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh is 27-17-9 overall with a 5-4-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins have a 24-3-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Islanders won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has 22 goals and 30 assists for the Islanders. Sebastian Aho has five assists over the last 10 games.

Rickard Rakell has scored 19 goals with 17 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: day to day (upper body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

Penguins: Mark Friedman: day to day (upper body), Tristan Jarry: out (upper-body), Jan Rutta: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.