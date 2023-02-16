MWCD Puts Out Statement in Regards to East Palestine Train Derailment

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs177

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District said Thursday that residents of Coshocton have nothing to fear from the chemical contamination originating from the East Palestine train derailment.

Officials said that none of the water that flows through the Muskingum River Watershed System is impacted by this spill and because the incident occurred outside the Muskingum Watershed no MWCD Reservoirs will be impacted.

The spill contaminants flowed into the Little Beaver Creek in Columbiana County moved to the Ohio River. Officials said the detectable levels of the chemicals and the movement of the contaminants are being closely monitored.

The City of Coshocton said that no water supplied from the city is sourced from any tributaries. All water is sourced from an aquifer.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.