Giamarco Sentenced to 20 years

A 44-year-old Zanesville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison as a major drug offender for crimes he committed in Muskingum County.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said David Giamarco plead guilty to trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine as well as the illegal manufacturing of drugs, permitting drug abuse and having weapons while under disability.

According to detectives with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force, Giamarco became the target of their investigation after receiving complaints of drug activity at his properties on Moxahala and Ontario Street in Zanesville.

Also facing charges in this case are Kylee Roberts, Katrina Mayle and Richard Mayle.