Bid to Replace Youth Center’s Windows

Plans to replace the windows of the Avondale Youth Center are moving ahead.

A bid opening took place at the Muskingum County Commissioners for the project. There was just one bid from G&M Construction in Zanesville. The bid was for $179,000. The county’s ARPA compliance officer explained the need for the window upgrade.

“The age of them. They are significantly worn over the amount of time that they’ve been in there and it’s becoming inefficient in the building,” explained ARPA Compliance Officer Eric Reed. “It’s very important that high quality windows are at that facility due to it being a youth center.

Once the commissioners give notice to commence there’s a 150 day window to order materials and complete installation. This is just the first of several projects planned for the youth center.

“This is one of actually three major upgrades we’re doing to the facility. This is just the first one the window replacement, then we also have plans to replace the HVAC system as it’s currently a boiler system the facility struggles to maintain constant temperature for the children,” said Reed. “So we’re going to install a generator to power the whole facility be there an emergency or a weather situation.

Since its establishment in 1911 the co-ed facility has acted as a residential therapeutic center operated by the Muskingum County Children Services Board and licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

