American skier Shiffrin wins gold in giant slalom at worlds

MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won the gold medal in the women’s giant slalom at the world championships Thursday.

Shiffrin held on to her first-run lead to beat Italian skier Federica Brignone by 0.12 seconds. Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway took bronze.

It’s Shiffrin’s seventh world title and 13th medal overall from 16 career world championship races.

Shiffrin’s victory came a day after an unexpected split with longtime coach Mike Day.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports