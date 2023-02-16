Updated on Thursday February 16, 2023 Morning:

Today: Showers/Storms. Warm & Gusty. High 64°

Tonight: Showers/Storms. Cold & Blustery. Low 30°

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Snow Possible. High 36°

DISCUSSION:

Showers will continue into Thursday morning, afternoon, and evening. Storms could also be possible as we get into the afternoon. Luckily, we will still be on the warmer side with our highs still in the lower to mid sixties. But that won’t last long as a cold front moves through bringing in cooler air.

Showers and storms will continue into the overnight as well. The effects of the cold front will become evident as lows drop into the lower thirties!

We will be a lot cooler to round out the work week on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with our highs only rising back to the lower to mid thirties!!

Warmer air starts to move back in as we get into the weekend. We will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs back into the lower to mid forties. And we will be back into the lower fifties on Sunday, under partly cloudy skies.

Some showers and/or snow will be possible again on President’s Day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back to near fifty.

Shower chances will be with us on Tuesday. We will warm up just a little bit, with highs into the lower fifties.

Shower chances will continue into midweek on Wednesday. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy with highs still around fifty.

Have a Great Thursday!!

