Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Held Meeting

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority hosted their board meeting.



The Port Authority discussed an Appalachian Community Grant program. The Port Authority, the city, and the county have spearheaded with other organizations for this project. Money from the governor’s office, to the tune of $500 million, will be fused into Appalachian counties. Executive Director of the Zanesville Port Authority, Matt Abbott explains some projects that will be worked on within the Appalachian Grant program.

“So, we really looked at a multitude of different areas, infrastructure, and downtown revitalization being one. The other is health care and telehealth, and access to health care is a part of this. So, exciting things to come I think for the entire region of Appalachia. But for our community as well.” Abbott said.



Abbott says in in 2023, we are seeing unemployment levels at pre covid levels. Work force participation have been rising and wages have increased post covid.

“We’re really starting to get back to a sense of normality in our community economically. Our push right now is really pretty simple, working with our existing companies to see what we can provide them for additional job creation, additional expansion.” Abbott said.



Exciting things are to come in 2023 for the Appalachian Community.