Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press10

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ironton 55, W. Union 21

Mogadore Field 44, Bay Village Bay 30

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Lima Sr. 45, Bowling Green 37

Oregon Clay 22, Tol. Bowsher 21

Perrysburg 59, Ashland 25

Sylvania Southview 41, Tiffin Columbian 38

Region 3=

Ashville Teays Valley 53, Hilliard Bradley 43

Canal Winchester 33, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29

Cols. DeSales 53, Westerville N. 34

Dublin Jerome 40, Westerville Cent. 22

Gahanna Lincoln 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38

Grove City 48, Pickerington N. 35

Lancaster 60, Mt. Vernon 33

Marysville 50, Dublin Scioto 19

New Albany 59, Groveport-Madison 48

Newark 66, Logan 24

Pickerington Cent. 68, Pataskala Licking Hts. 8

Powell Olentangy Liberty 70, Hilliard Davidson 22

Reynoldsburg 62, Worthington Kilbourne 23

Westerville S. 83, Delaware Hayes 16

Region 4=

Bellbrook def. Fairborn, forfeit

Kettering Fairmont 40, Huber Hts. Wayne 34

Lebanon 65, Harrison 39

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, Cin. Mt. Healthy 44

Loveland 48, Cin. Oak Hills 34

Mason 67, Cin. NW 8

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Springfield 64, Cle. Max Hayes 39

Alliance 47, Struthers 44

Alliance Marlington 67, Youngs. Chaney High School 15

Ashtabula Edgewood 71, Geneva 38

Aurora 31, Youngs. Ursuline 26

Beloit W. Branch 49, Ravenna 12

Burton Berkshire 36, Jefferson Area 27

Canal Fulton Northwest 52, E. Cle. Shaw 4

Canfield 66, Conneaut 7

Chardon NDCL 53, Warren Howland 32

Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Chagrin Falls Kenston 39

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 56, Bedford 10

Elyria Cath. 80, Garrett Morgan 19

Girard 45, Hubbard 37

Parma Hts. Holy Name 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 28

Parma Padua 65, Lodi Cloverleaf 59

Peninsula Woodridge def. Akr. Buchtel, forfeit

Perry 48, Mantua Crestwood 27

Streetsboro 42, Painesville Harvey 21

Tallmadge 45, Rocky River Lutheran W. 17

Region 6=

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 46, Medina Buckeye 26

Cle. Lincoln W. 85, STVM 9

Norton 50, Bard Early College H.S. 4

Oberlin Firelands 55, Lorain Clearview 32

Region 7=

Bishop Hartley 78, Cols. Linden-McKinley 11

Caledonia River Valley 61, East 16

Carrollton 68, E. Liverpool 37

Dover 41, McConnelsville Morgan 32

Granville 72, Cols. Marion-Franklin 24

Millersburg W. Holmes 60, Cambridge 26

New Concord John Glenn 51, Warsaw River View 20

New Philadelphia 39, Steubenville 38

Philo 44, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 31

Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 27

Zanesville 56, Zanesville Maysville 39

Region 8=

Cin. Summit Country Day 59, Bishop Fenwick 29

Cols. Bexley 55, Newark Licking Valley 28

Goshen 38, Cin. McNicholas 35

Richwood N. Union 48, Sparta Highland 15

Division III=

Region 9=

Apple Creek Waynedale 64, West Salem Northwestern 43

Brooklyn 49, Independence 37

Columbiana 34, Orwell Grand Valley 32

Columbiana Crestview 57, Leavittsburg LaBrae 16

Creston Norwayne 68, Sullivan Black River 32

Doylestown Chippewa 64, Akr. Manchester 31

Garrettsville Garfield 42, Campbell Memorial 5

Hanoverton United 43, Canfield S. Range 34

Kirtland 52, Cle. VASJ 38

Mentor Lake Cath. 53, Wickliffe 31

Smithville 53, Wellington 20

Warrensville Hts. 67, Jeromesville Hillsdale 18

Youngs. Liberty 60, Andover Pymatuning Valley 35

Youngs. Mooney 51, Brookfield 48

Region 10=

Bellville Clear Fork 63, Milan Edison 27

Bucyrus Wynford 42, Collins Western Reserve 28

Castalia Margaretta 72, Galion 17

Coldwater 44, Ft. Recovery 33

Defiance Tinora 42, Bluffton 35

Genoa Area 37, Bloomdale Elmwood 21

Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Rockford Parkway 42

Pemberville Eastwood 45, Tol. Ottawa Hills 40

Spencerville 64, Paulding 33

Swanton 40, Northwood 29

Willard 47, Bucyrus 36

Region 11=

Barnesville 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 44

Belmont Union Local 72, Coshocton 24

Beverly Ft. Frye 39, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34

Bidwell River Valley 52, Crooksville 32

Byesville Meadowbrook 44, Bellaire 37

Chillicothe Huntington 46, Chillicothe Zane Trace 26

Martins Ferry 48, Rayland Buckeye 41

Pomeroy Meigs 63, Oak Hill 10

S. Point 50, Belpre 28

Southeastern 63, McDermott Scioto NW 27

Stewart Federal Hocking 40, Albany Alexander 37

Uhrichsville Claymont 50, St. Clairsville 33

Williamsport Westfall 52, Wellston 42

Zanesville W. Muskingum 76, Richmond Edison 20

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 65, Lisbon Beaver 22

Region 12=

Camden Preble Shawnee 63, St. Paris Graham 30

W. Liberty-Salem 60, Jamestown Greeneview 23

Division IV=

Region 13=

Andrews Osborne Academy 44, Wellsville 38

Atwater Waterloo 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 26

Berlin Center Western Reserve def. Cortland Maplewood, forfeit

Dalton 62, Oberlin 9

Kinsman Badger 57, Youngs. Valley Christian 16

Louisville Aquinas 50, Rittman 9

Lowellville 53, Fairport Harbor Harding 47

Mogadore 81, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 15

Monroeville 44, Sandusky St. Mary 24

Newton Falls 43, McDonald 38

Vienna Mathews 50, Windham 41

Warren JFK 48, Ashtabula St. John 29

Region 14=

Convoy Crestview 57, Gorham Fayette 1

Delphos St. John’s 32, Continental 21

Ft. Jennings 45, Lima Cent. Cath. 29

Ottoville 45, Miller City 39

Pettisville 36, Montpelier 27

Stryker 57, Edgerton 48

Region 15=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 48, Glouster Trimble 20

Crown City S. Gallia 80, Corning Miller 13

Danville 69, Shekinah Christian 27

Fairfield Christian 51, Grove City Christian 36

Groveport Madison Christian 38, Cols. Wellington 36

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 72, Cols. Patriot Prep 6

Lucasville Valley 38, New Boston Glenwood 24

Mowrystown Whiteoak 47, Latham Western 30

Mt. Gilead 44, Morral Ridgedale 24

Newark Cath. 70, Liberty Christian Academy 17

Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Manchester 7

Reedsville Eastern 62, Beaver Eastern 25

Sugar Grove Berne Union 50, Millersport 12

Waterford 49, Racine Southern 5

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 66, Portsmouth Clay 39

Region 16=

Ft. Loramie 69, Troy Christian 23

Jackson Center 49, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 9

New Madison Tri-Village 85, Yellow Springs 1

S. Charleston SE 54, Newton Local 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

