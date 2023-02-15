Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ready 77, Worthington Christian 36

Can. McKinley 71, Akr. East 61

Cols. Franklin Hts. 49, Bloom-Carroll 42

Fredericktown 68, Newark Cath. 42

Lewis Center Olentangy 69, Cols. Linden-McKinley 56

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 12=

Cin. Finneytown 72, Williamsburg 58

Cin. Madeira 65, Cin. Deer Park 46

Cin. Seven Hills 60, Norwood 46

Cin. Summit Country Day 71, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Division I=

Region 4=

Centerville 66, Fairborn 24

Cin. Withrow 63, Cin. Colerain 27

Milford 52, Cin. Oak Hills 44

Monroe 64, Xenia 57

Sidney 54, Vandalia Butler 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

