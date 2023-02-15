Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrack Hebrew def. Del-Val Friends, forfeit

Central York 38, Delone 29

Elk Lake 56, Forest City 29

Engineering And Science 56, Roxborough 39

Freire Charter 54, Dobbins 35

Lake-Lehman 61, Hazleton Area 43

Lancaster Country Day 50, Schuylkill Valley 42

Masterman 41, Palumbo 29

Mercyhurst Prep 63, Grace Prep 58

Montrose 58, Blue Ridge 33

Mount Calvary 29, Christian School of York 20

Perkiomen Valley 51, Spring-Ford 26

Philadelphia Central 74, Frankford 18

Philadelphia Northeast 48, Constitution 37

Punxsutawney 65, Homer-Center 44

Riverside 48, Lakeland 35

Windber 62, Shade 42

