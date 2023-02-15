Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrack Hebrew def. Del-Val Friends, forfeit
Central York 38, Delone 29
Elk Lake 56, Forest City 29
Engineering And Science 56, Roxborough 39
Freire Charter 54, Dobbins 35
Lake-Lehman 61, Hazleton Area 43
Lancaster Country Day 50, Schuylkill Valley 42
Masterman 41, Palumbo 29
Mercyhurst Prep 63, Grace Prep 58
Montrose 58, Blue Ridge 33
Mount Calvary 29, Christian School of York 20
Perkiomen Valley 51, Spring-Ford 26
Philadelphia Central 74, Frankford 18
Philadelphia Northeast 48, Constitution 37
Punxsutawney 65, Homer-Center 44
Riverside 48, Lakeland 35
Windber 62, Shade 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/