Unique Items Up For Auction With Connection From Coshocton’s Past

Zanesville, OH-

There are a few pieces of Coshocton history that have been put up for auction.

Three statues from a water fountain that used to display in front of the Coshocton County Court Square are currently up for bid. These pieces of history have not been seen in public since the fountain was taken down.

“Well, my grandfather lived in Coshocton and worked at the paper mill there in 1949. He bought these statues off of the courthouse square. They have been in exile for 70 years in our barn,” one of the statues’ current owners, Jessie Garinger, said.

They were also on display at the World’s Columbian Exposition also known as the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893. All three statues were made by the J.W. Fiske Company and are made of zinc and cast iron. Jessie’s husband, Frank Garinger, told us you may be able to go back even further with the historical significance of the statues.

“I think if we wanted to trace the story of the statues, we almost have to go back to Greek Mythology as the origins of the original promptings that encouraged Antonio Canova, the sculptor, who was famous for neoclassical design.”

The larger statue is named Hebe, who is the Greek Goddess of Youth, and stands about 6 feet tall. The other two are naiads and stand around 4 feet tall. If you want to put a bid on these items, you have until February 24th at the Bricker Auction Company’s website. You can visit the auction at the link below.

brickerauctioncompany.com