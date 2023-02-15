Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 51, Prairie Ridge 42

Altamont 71, Effingham St. Anthony 55

Alton Marquette 44, Bethalto Civic Memorial 33

Anna-Jonesboro 63, Tamms (Egyptian) 21

Antioch 51, Round Lake 22

Athens 64, Stanford Olympia 33

Aurora (West Aurora) 80, Minooka 61

Aurora Central Catholic 61, Westmont 44

Barrington 62, Wheeling 30

Beecher 66, St. Anne 49

Belleville East 72, Belleville West 46

Bensenville (Fenton) 66, Aurora (East) 50

Bloomington Central Catholic 52, Rantoul 49

Bloomington Christian 53, Normal Calvary 46

Bluford Webber 71, Patoka 37

Bradley-Bourbonnais 51, Andrew 50

Breese Central 69, East Alton-Wood River 35

Brimfield 43, Farmington 39

Brother Rice 80, Bogan 51

Buffalo Grove 49, Conant 44

Burlington Central 67, McHenry 42

Carmi White County 68, Lawrenceville 57

Carterville 66, Harrisburg 54

Cary-Grove 59, Crystal Lake Central 26

Catlin (Salt Fork) 57, Danville Schlarman 37

Centralia Christ Our Rock 76, St Elmo-Brownstown 54

Champaign Centennial 59, Urbana 43

Charleston 59, Paris 58

Chicago (Christ the King) 69, Hope Academy 60

Chicago (Jones) 45, Bremen 38

Chicago Ag Science 65, Chicago Little Village 40

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 85, Thornridge 50

Christopher 49, Sesser-Valier 47

Columbia 58, Freeburg 47

Crystal Lake South 64, Hampshire 41

Danville 63, Champaign Central 45

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 54, Cerro Gordo 49

Dieterich 52, Woodlawn 29

Downers North 79, Taft 49

Downers South 69, Addison Trail 43

Dundee-Crown 53, Huntley 45

Dwight 78, Lowpoint-Washburn 48

East Peoria 50, Pekin 47

Edwardsville 51, Collinsville 43

Eldorado 54, Edwards County 36

Elgin Academy 35, Northridge Prep 21

Elk Grove 62, Hoffman Estates 55

Elmwood 55, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42

Eureka 52, Fieldcrest 39

Evanston Township 65, Vernon Hills 44

Fairfield 54, Flora 50

Farina South Central 68, OPH 11

Fithian Oakwood 52, Georgetown La Salette 39

Fremd 65, Hersey 57, OT

Fulton 74, Ashton-Franklin Center 66

Galena 62, East Dubuque 49

Gardner-South Wilmington 71, Illinois Lutheran 57

Gilman Iroquois West 67, Cissna Park 30

Goreville 85, Johnston City 57

Grant Park 59, Clifton Central 46

Grayslake Central 68, Wauconda 48

Greenville 61, Carlinville 26

Griggsville-Perry 43, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 41

Hall 80, Riverdale 74

Harvey Thornton 80, Crete-Monee 60

Havana 60, Astoria/VIT Co-op 55

Heritage 46, Sullivan 41

Hinckley-Big Rock 63, Aurora Math-Science 60

Hinsdale Central 54, Glenbard West 34

Hinsdale South 70, Willowbrook 64

IC Catholic 57, Chicago Christian 54

Illini West (Carthage) 74, Rushville-Industry 53

Indian Creek 61, Kirkland Hiawatha 43

Jerseyville Jersey 59, Jacksonville 55

Joliet Central 63, Plainfield Central 53

Joliet West 58, Plainfield South 47

Julian 54, Chicago ( SSICP) 49

Kaneland 81, Morris 45

Kankakee (McNamara) 62, St. Edward 59

Kankakee 60, Rich Township 57, OT

Kennedy 73, Shepard 59

Kenwood 61, De La Salle 57

Lakes Community 52, Grant 50

Lemont 59, Stagg 49

Libertyville 68, Waukegan 41

Lincoln 53, Decatur MacArthur 40

Lincoln Way West 47, Lincoln Way Central 44

Lisle (Benet Academy) 65, Joliet Catholic 62

Lisle 52, Coal City 48

Lockport 65, Homewood-Flossmoor 59

Lombard (CPSA) 52, Islamic Foundation 50

Lyons 61, Proviso West 46

MICDS, Mo. 74, Alton 55

Maine South 39, Highland Park 36

Maine West 104, Glenbrook North 52

Manteno 51, Herscher 44

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 47, Marist 41

Maroa-Forsyth 65, Riverton 45

Mendon Unity 50, Barry (Western) 43

Mendota 68, St. Bede 58

Metamora 71, Dunlap 48

Metea Valley 65, Naperville Central 46

Moline 69, Rock Island Alleman 28

Momence 77, Donovan 54

Monmouth United 49, Stark County 40

Monticello 50, Tolono Unity 46

Morrison 40, Oregon 27

Mundelein 56, Stevenson 49

Naperville Neuqua Valley 76, DeKalb 70

Naperville North 56, Waubonsie Valley 31

Nashville 81, Du Quoin 40

Nazareth 50, Quincy Notre Dame 42

Newark 79, Somonauk 57

Niles West 61, Maine East 29

Normal West 78, Bloomington 71

Norris City (NCOE) 69, Carrier Mills 38

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 63, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 57

North-Mac 61, Litchfield 56

O’Fallon 51, East St. Louis 45

Okawville 49, Carlyle 48

Orion 61, Kewanee 56

Oswego East 64, Plainfield North 56

Ottawa Marquette 70, Midland 39

Pecatonica 66, Lena-Winslow 58

Peoria Manual 66, Peoria (H.S.) 61

Peoria Notre Dame 48, Richwoods 38

Peotone 58, Wilmington 40

Petersburg PORTA 68, Auburn 54

Piasa Southwestern 54, Hillsboro 50

Pittsfield 58, Calhoun 35

Pleasant Plains 44, Illini Central 33

Pontiac 73, Champaign St. Thomas More 56

Princeton 49, Byron 38

Prospect 52, Schaumburg 49

Proviso East 63, Leyden 52

Putnam County 65, Roanoke-Benson 51

Quincy 66, Galesburg 55

Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Greenfield-Northwestern 38

Red Bud 63, Sparta 50

Ridgewood 70, Elmwood Park 35

Riverside-Brookfield 67, Aurora Christian 62

Rochelle 69, La Salle-Peru 68

Rockford Lutheran 69, Rockford Christian 59

Rockridge 69, Illinois Valley Central 41

Romeoville 69, Plainfield East 53

Sandwich 54, Ottawa 36

Scales Mound 58, River Ridge 36

Seneca 41, Serena 37

Shelbyville 68, Mt. Pulaski 44

South Beloit 56, Westminster Christian 21

South Elgin 62, Elgin 35

Springfield 82, Cahokia 72, OT

Springfield Southeast 55, Normal University 53

St. Joseph-Ogden 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31

St. Louis University, Mo. 64, Mascoutah 56

St. Patrick 52, St. Viator 42

St. Rita 71, Leo 40

Staunton 56, Gillespie 53

Sterling 68, Rock Island 54, OT

Stillman Valley 66, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 43

Streator 65, Reed-Custer 43

Sycamore 51, Plano 41

Thornton Fractional South 64, L.F. Academy 55

Thornwood 43, Oak Lawn Community 33

Tuscola 58, Neoga 34

United Township High School 84, Geneseo 20

Valmeyer 55, Lebanon 39

Vandalia 56, Pana 53

Washington 57, Morton 54

Waterloo Gibault 52, Highland 51

Wayne City 57, Murphysboro 51

West Chicago 61, Streamwood 48

Wethersfield 70, AlWood-Cambridge 49

Wheaton Academy 65, St. Francis 57

Williamsville 51, New Berlin 46

Woodland 43, Henry 40

York 73, OPRF 70

Yorkville 52, Lincoln-Way East 41

Riverton Tournament=

Glenbrook South 56, Deerfield 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

