Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 46, Greencastle Antrim 36
Barrack Hebrew 59, Cristo Rey 40
Berlin-Brothersvalley 45, Tussey Mountain 37
Bishop McCort 59, Penn Cambria 47
Cedar Cliff 52, Camp Hill Trinity 24
Clarion Area 45, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 26
Clarion-Limestone 54, Cranberry 38
Columbia 51, Manheim Central 29
Coudersport 48, Austin 22
Dubois 39, Clearfield 25
Elk County Catholic 53, Bradford 22
Kane Area 47, Brookville 24
Lebanon 54, Lancaster Catholic 43
MAST Charter 49, Renaissance Academy 25
Marian Catholic 52, Blue Mountain 41
Mountain View 34, Lackawanna Trail 22
Muncy 51, North Penn/Liberty 40
Neumann 57, Millville 40
North Clarion 63, Union 23
North Schuylkill 62, Pine Grove 31
Northern Potter 46, Cameron County 31
Otto-Eldred 62, Smethport 24
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 47, Souderton 40
Reading 39, Berks Catholic 33
Redbank Valley 59, Keystone 45
South Williamsport 47, Line Mountain 27
Union Grant, W.Va. 54, Turkeyfoot Valley 53
Wallenpaupack 53, North Pocono 43
Williamsport 43, Central Mountain 25
Wyomissing 45, West Lawn Wilson 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/