Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 62, West Scranton 53

Allentown Central Catholic 64, Emmaus 52

Brookville 63, Tyrone 42

Cambridge Springs 47, Saegertown 44

Camp Hill Trinity 67, Milton Hershey 48

Carlisle Christian 53, Bible Baptist 42

Central York 72, Eastern York 59

Clarion Area 63, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 43

Clarion-Limestone 88, Cranberry 65

Clearfield 69, Curwensville 39

Cochranton 61, Youngsville 40

Corry 71, Titusville 64, OT

Dobbins 71, Overbrook 57

Dunmore 51, Old Forge 46

Eisenhower 62, Union City 52

Elk County Catholic 56, Bradford 29

Elk Lake 61, Susquehanna 46

Erie 89, Fort Leboeuf 40

Erie Cathedral Prep 68, Harbor Creek 44

Erie McDowell 62, Meadville 47

Fairview 52, Erie First Christian Academy 44

Farrell 45, Kennedy Catholic 33

Forest City 69, Montrose 52

Franklin 87, Conneaut Area 13

Germantown Friends 71, Solebury 64

Girard 62, Seneca 48

Grove City 63, Wilmington 21

Hickory 63, Sharon 39

Honesdale 68, Western Wayne 27

Jamestown 59, Rocky Grove 50

Karns City 48, Moniteau 46, 2OT

Lakeview 37, Sharpsville 25

Mercer 82, West Middlesex 51

Mid Valley 61, Lakeland 40

North East 54, Mercyhurst Prep 49

North Pocono 52, Wallenpaupack 35

Northwestern 81, Iroquois 67

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68, Central Bucks East 40

Pocono Mountain West 61, Parkland 52

Reynolds 60, George Jr. Republic 48

Ridgway 30, Sheffield 18

Scranton 57, Delaware Valley 45

Scranton Holy Cross 54, Carbondale 49

Slippery Rock 55, Greenville 51

Spring-Ford 74, Upper Merion 55

State College 62, Waynesboro 48

Sullivan County 60, Wyalusing 46

The City School 71, Girard College 43

Turkeyfoot Valley 63, Union Grant, W.Va. 56

Valley View 69, Scranton Prep 66

Warren 60, Oil City 46

West Philadelphia 54, Abraham Lincoln 41

Williamsport 78, Central Mountain 52

York 47, West York 43

