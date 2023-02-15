Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Class 1A=
Amboy 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 42
Carrollton 46, South Fork 44
Champaign St. Thomas More 65, Urbana University 15
Chicago (Austin) 67, Providence-St. Mel 9
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 53, Cumberland 44
Decatur St. Teresa 62, Fisher 46
Elmwood 55, Roanoke-Benson 42
Gallatin County 60, Century 29
Jacksonville Routt 42, Greenfield-Northwestern 31
Morrison 40, Lena-Winslow 27
Neoga 66, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 48
Nokomis 48, Centralia Christ Our Rock 28
North Clay 45, Brownstown-St Elmo 31
North Shore Country Day 54, Christian Heritage 21
Okawville 71, Dupo 14
Orr 85, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 15
Polo 51, Forreston 45
Pope County 66, Elverado 21
Princeville 51, Illini Bluffs 39
Skokie (Ida Crown) 49, Woodlands Academy 41
Class 2A=
Aledo (Mercer County) 38, Knoxville 31
Aurora Central Catholic 54, Johnsburg 38
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 52, Columbia 44
Benton 63, Johnston City 41
Breese Mater Dei 43, Greenville 25
Byron 74, Rockford Christian 38
Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 34, Clemente 28
DePaul College Prep 60, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 21
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 95, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 8
Fairbury Prairie Central 57, Herscher 47
Francis Parker 44, Josephinum 14
Harrisburg 56, Eldorado 32
Hillsboro 58, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 45
Julian 48, Chicago CICS-Longwood 28
Latin 72, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 24
Marengo 46, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 38
Pana 57, Maroa-Forsyth 40
Peotone 71, Pontiac 43
Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 48, North-Mac 46
Regina 64, Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan) 17
Rock Island Alleman 42, Rock Falls 37
Sandwich 39, Wheaton Academy 37
Sherrard 51, Orion 29
Stillman Valley 58, Riverdale 30
Tolono Unity 44, Warrensburg-Latham 36
Winnebago 74, Rockford Lutheran 41
Woodstock Marian 47, Rosary 42
Class 3A=
Amundsen 84, Mather 24
Bremen 42, Hillcrest 38
Burlington Central 68, Plano 34
Carmel 67, Woodstock North 17
Champaign Central 62, Bloomington 60
Chatham Glenwood 49, Decatur MacArthur 48
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 40, Ridgewood 38
Chicago Resurrection 56, Schurz 4
Crete-Monee 61, Tinley Park 35
Crystal Lake Central 56, Prairie Ridge 31
Fenwick 65, Senn 15
Galesburg 54, Sterling 32
Geneseo 56, Morris 20
Glenbard South 35, Hinsdale South 26
Grayslake Central 53, Antioch 41
Kaneland 51, Rochelle 45
Lake Forest 47, Woodstock 13
Lemont 40, St. Francis 36
Lincoln 88, Rantoul 11
Mahomet-Seymour 55, Danville 23
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 51, Harvey Thornton 19
Mt. Zion 59, Eisenhower 29
Nazareth def. Chicago (Comer), forfeit
Normal West 75, Urbana 45
Oak Forest 84, Chicago Vocational 17
Ottawa 51, La Salle-Peru 34
Payton 63, Kennedy 23
Providence 61, Aurora Math-Science 16
Rochester 45, Jacksonville 20
Rock Island 45, Dixon 44
Rockford Boylan 62, Belvidere North 18
Springfield 41, Springfield Southeast 40
St. Ignatius 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 15
St. Laurence 56, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 20
St. Viator 57, Wauconda 50
Sycamore 58, Freeport 27
Vernon Hills 62, Lakes Community 26
Class 4A=
Alton 81, Granite City 28
Argo 59, Curie 37
Belleville East 37, Edwardsville 35
Conant 49, St. Charles East 45
Evanston Township 63, Niles West 38
Geneva 65, Bartlett 25
Huntley 59, DeKalb 38
Lake Zurich 62, Grant 38
Larkin 77, Elgin 49
Lincoln Way West 64, Romeoville 54
Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Plainfield South 23
Loyola 66, Leyden 16
Minooka 52, Pekin 41
Mother McAuley 58, Proviso East 35
Normal Community 72, Moline 49
O’Fallon 71, Belleville West 21
Oak Lawn Community 55, Reavis 40
Quincy 45, Collinsville 39
Rockford Guilford 63, Rockford Jefferson 46
Sandburg 64, Thornton Fractional South 47
South Elgin 62, Streamwood 32
St. Charles North 79, Addison Trail 20
Stevenson 52, Highland Park 14
Thornwood 64, Stagg 50
Wheaton North 51, Willowbrook 42
Whitney Young 89, Chicago (Jones) 32
Yorkville 66, Plainfield North 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/