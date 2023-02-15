Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press12

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Class 1A=

Amboy 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 42

Carrollton 46, South Fork 44

Champaign St. Thomas More 65, Urbana University 15

Chicago (Austin) 67, Providence-St. Mel 9

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 53, Cumberland 44

Decatur St. Teresa 62, Fisher 46

Elmwood 55, Roanoke-Benson 42

Gallatin County 60, Century 29

Jacksonville Routt 42, Greenfield-Northwestern 31

Morrison 40, Lena-Winslow 27

Neoga 66, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 48

Nokomis 48, Centralia Christ Our Rock 28

North Clay 45, Brownstown-St Elmo 31

North Shore Country Day 54, Christian Heritage 21

Okawville 71, Dupo 14

Orr 85, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 15

Polo 51, Forreston 45

Pope County 66, Elverado 21

Princeville 51, Illini Bluffs 39

Skokie (Ida Crown) 49, Woodlands Academy 41

Class 2A=

Aledo (Mercer County) 38, Knoxville 31

Aurora Central Catholic 54, Johnsburg 38

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 52, Columbia 44

Benton 63, Johnston City 41

Breese Mater Dei 43, Greenville 25

Byron 74, Rockford Christian 38

Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 34, Clemente 28

DePaul College Prep 60, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 21

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 95, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 8

Fairbury Prairie Central 57, Herscher 47

Francis Parker 44, Josephinum 14

Harrisburg 56, Eldorado 32

Hillsboro 58, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 45

Julian 48, Chicago CICS-Longwood 28

Latin 72, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 24

Marengo 46, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 38

Pana 57, Maroa-Forsyth 40

Peotone 71, Pontiac 43

Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 48, North-Mac 46

Regina 64, Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan) 17

Rock Island Alleman 42, Rock Falls 37

Sandwich 39, Wheaton Academy 37

Sherrard 51, Orion 29

Stillman Valley 58, Riverdale 30

Tolono Unity 44, Warrensburg-Latham 36

Winnebago 74, Rockford Lutheran 41

Woodstock Marian 47, Rosary 42

Class 3A=

Amundsen 84, Mather 24

Bremen 42, Hillcrest 38

Burlington Central 68, Plano 34

Carmel 67, Woodstock North 17

Champaign Central 62, Bloomington 60

Chatham Glenwood 49, Decatur MacArthur 48

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 40, Ridgewood 38

Chicago Resurrection 56, Schurz 4

Crete-Monee 61, Tinley Park 35

Crystal Lake Central 56, Prairie Ridge 31

Fenwick 65, Senn 15

Galesburg 54, Sterling 32

Geneseo 56, Morris 20

Glenbard South 35, Hinsdale South 26

Grayslake Central 53, Antioch 41

Kaneland 51, Rochelle 45

Lake Forest 47, Woodstock 13

Lemont 40, St. Francis 36

Lincoln 88, Rantoul 11

Mahomet-Seymour 55, Danville 23

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 51, Harvey Thornton 19

Mt. Zion 59, Eisenhower 29

Nazareth def. Chicago (Comer), forfeit

Normal West 75, Urbana 45

Oak Forest 84, Chicago Vocational 17

Ottawa 51, La Salle-Peru 34

Payton 63, Kennedy 23

Providence 61, Aurora Math-Science 16

Rochester 45, Jacksonville 20

Rock Island 45, Dixon 44

Rockford Boylan 62, Belvidere North 18

Springfield 41, Springfield Southeast 40

St. Ignatius 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 15

St. Laurence 56, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 20

St. Viator 57, Wauconda 50

Sycamore 58, Freeport 27

Vernon Hills 62, Lakes Community 26

Class 4A=

Alton 81, Granite City 28

Argo 59, Curie 37

Belleville East 37, Edwardsville 35

Conant 49, St. Charles East 45

Evanston Township 63, Niles West 38

Geneva 65, Bartlett 25

Huntley 59, DeKalb 38

Lake Zurich 62, Grant 38

Larkin 77, Elgin 49

Lincoln Way West 64, Romeoville 54

Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Plainfield South 23

Loyola 66, Leyden 16

Minooka 52, Pekin 41

Mother McAuley 58, Proviso East 35

Normal Community 72, Moline 49

O’Fallon 71, Belleville West 21

Oak Lawn Community 55, Reavis 40

Quincy 45, Collinsville 39

Rockford Guilford 63, Rockford Jefferson 46

Sandburg 64, Thornton Fractional South 47

South Elgin 62, Streamwood 32

St. Charles North 79, Addison Trail 20

Stevenson 52, Highland Park 14

Thornwood 64, Stagg 50

Wheaton North 51, Willowbrook 42

Whitney Young 89, Chicago (Jones) 32

Yorkville 66, Plainfield North 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press