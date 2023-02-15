Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Back

ZANESVILLE, OH – The annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake is returning.



One of Big Brothers Big Sisters signature events is back. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a fundraiser to help raise money to support Big Brothers Big Sisters. This years theme is Circus, so come one come all to Sunrise Bowling to support a good cause. They’re looking for teams of four to six bowlers, and they do suggest that the bowling teams raise funds, and they encourage a goal of $500 per team.

“I’m actually really looking forward to the theme this year. But more importantly, seeing our community members and partners and sponsors all come together to impact more youth in the community through this event.” Katie Mainini, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters stated.



Bowl for Kids’ Sake will take place April 19th through April 22nd. An award will be going to the best dressed team and there will be fun circus featured acts over the course of the four days.

“This event is so much fun. I’m not a bowler by any means, but I really just love to see the excitement that our community has around this event. We’ve been doing this for 39 years, so we’re fast approaching that year 40. So, it’s a stapple event in our community, it’s a great way to fundraise for our programs.” Mainini said.

To sign up your team or for more information on sponsorships, visit the link below.

Big Brothers Big Sisters – Zanesville, Ohio (bbbsz.org)