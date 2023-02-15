Benfica beats Brugge to extend Champions League unbeaten run

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — João Mário scored from the penalty spot and substitute David Neres added a second goal with two minutes left as Benfica took a step toward the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Despite losing Enzo Fernández following his high-profile move to Chelsea, Benfica showed it remains a dangerous attacking team.

Benfica players’ superior technical skills were on display throughout the evening and they made the most of nearly every possession to create danger. They could have left the Flanders city with even more room to breathe, but a bit of clumsiness up front cost them extra goals.

João Mário put the visitors in the lead after 51 minutes and Neres made the most of a defensive error to make it 2-0 with a clinical finish.

Benfica is now unbeaten in its last eight games in the Champions League, with five wins and three draws.

The victory over the Belgian champions marked the first time since the 2005-06 season that the Lisbon club has won three games in a row in the European competition.

Brugge will travel to Lisbon for the return leg on March 7.

