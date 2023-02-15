7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti925506

Updated on Wednesday February 15, 2023 Morning:

Today: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Gusty. High 72°

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Increasing Clouds. Low 47°

Thursday: Showers/Storms. Cooler & Gusty. High 63°

DISCUSSION:           

Skies will be partly cloudy across SE Ohio. A  lot of warmth will be with us for midweek behind the war, front, as well as some gusty winds as highs as 40mph. Our highs for your day will be in the lower seventies along with some mostly sunny skies  in the afternoon for the cherry on top!!

Showers will continue into Thursday morning, afternoon, and evening. Storms could also be possible as we get into the afternoon. Luckily, we will still be on the warmer side with our highs still in the lower sixties. But that won’t last long as a cold front moves through bringing in cooler air. 

We will be a lot cooler to round out the work week on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with our highs plummeting all the way back to the lower to mid thirties!!

Warmer air starts to move back in as we get into the weekend. We will be sunny on Saturday with highs back into the lower forties. And we will be back into the lower fifties on Sunday, under partly cloudy skies.

Some showers will be possible again on President’s Day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back into the lower fifties.

Rain and even a possibility for some snow will be with us on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper forties.

Have a Great Wednesday!! 

Connect with me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!