Updated on Wednesday February 15, 2023 Morning:

Today: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Gusty. High 72°

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Increasing Clouds. Low 47°

Thursday: Showers/Storms. Cooler & Gusty. High 63°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be partly cloudy across SE Ohio. A lot of warmth will be with us for midweek behind the war, front, as well as some gusty winds as highs as 40mph. Our highs for your day will be in the lower seventies along with some mostly sunny skies in the afternoon for the cherry on top!!

Showers will continue into Thursday morning, afternoon, and evening. Storms could also be possible as we get into the afternoon. Luckily, we will still be on the warmer side with our highs still in the lower sixties. But that won’t last long as a cold front moves through bringing in cooler air.

We will be a lot cooler to round out the work week on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with our highs plummeting all the way back to the lower to mid thirties!!

Warmer air starts to move back in as we get into the weekend. We will be sunny on Saturday with highs back into the lower forties. And we will be back into the lower fifties on Sunday, under partly cloudy skies.

Some showers will be possible again on President’s Day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back into the lower fifties.

Rain and even a possibility for some snow will be with us on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper forties.

Have a Great Wednesday!!

