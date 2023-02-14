Warriors beat Wizards 135-126, snap two-game losing streak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins had 29 points and seven rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 27 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 135-126 on Monday night in their final home game before the All-Star break.

JaMychal Green went 4 of 4 from deep and made all five of his field goals for 14 points to go with five assists. Donte DiVincenzo added 17 points off the bench, while Kevon Looney contributed 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Warriors snapped a two-game skid. The defending champions played without Stephen Curry for a fourth straight game because of a left leg injury that will keep him out until sometime after the All-Star break.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points on 12-of-16 shooting for a Wizards team that had won 8 of 11 and five of its previous six road games. Bradley Beal added 33 points and reach 15,000 career points. He received a $25,000 from the NBA earlier in the day for making contact with a game official in the third quarter Saturday against Indiana.

The Warriors swept the season series after winning 127-118 in Washington last month.

The Wizards used a 14-3 run late in the first to build a 39-29 lead after the opening period, but Golden State’s 42-point second quarter put the Warriors ahead 71-66 at the break.

PAYTON’S HEALTH

Newly acquired Golden State guard Gary Payton II will be out for at least a month as he fully recovers from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury, and Warriors general manager Bob Myers is awaiting a decision from the NBA on whether Portland withheld anything on Payton’s health before trading him last week.

Myers is hopeful the defensive guard returns before the playoffs. Payton is listed on the injury report with right adductor soreness, stemming from the abdominal area.

“What do I want? Whatever the NBA says is fair, just whatever that is,” Myers said Monday of receiving any potential compensation from the Trail Blazers. “I just want a fair result. I don’t know, whatever it takes, it takes, I don’t know how long.”

Payton received a rousing ovation when welcomed back on the big screen in the first half.

TIP-INS

Wizards: G Kyle Kuzma, who came in questionable, missed a second straight game because of a sprained left ankle that kept him out of a 127-113 rout of the Pacers. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. is hopeful Kuzma could return Tuesday night at Portland. … The Wizards have lost seven of nine on the Warriors’ home floor.

Warriors: Coach Steve Kerr was whistled for his sixth technical of the season 3:32 before halftime. … The Warriors are playing their 12th back-to-back sequence. … Golden State had 40 assists and has dished out 30 or more in a league-best 32 games.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night to finish a tough road-road back-to-back.

Warriors: At the Clippers on Tuesday night to complete the home-away back-to-back before the All-Star break

