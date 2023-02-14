St. James to Celebrate Shrove Tuesday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Christianity has many rituals that honor Christ through following his teaching. Shrove Tuesday is a holiday that clears fatty foods from the kitchen before a 40-day season of fasting, self-sacrifice and prayer.

St. James Episcopal Church Shrove Dinner Co-Chair Sherry Gillespie explains how the meal serves as an outreach and a fundraiser as well as honors tradition.

“One, it’s a very good meal. It’s a great value. It’s $12 for the whole meal. And of course this year we’re just doing carry-out but traditionally we do in dining. And we wish to carry on the tradition of providing a nice meal to prepare you for the Lenten season,” Gillespie said.

The meal will be a ham dinner with cheesy potatoes, green beans and applesauce along with the traditional pancakes that the first Archbishop of Canterbury called for around 600 A.D.

“Famous St. James Pancakes that the recipe, I am told by lore, came from England originally. Because this is a very… There’s quite a few ancestors that came from England. So that’s where the recipe comes in and we don’t give it out. The joke is we take it out of the vault once a year and put it back,” Gillespie said.

St. James will be serving their Shrove Tuesday dinners form 4:30 to 6:30 Tuesday, February 21. You can purchase tickets in advance from a church member or when you arrive.