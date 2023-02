Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FLORIDA 9½ Ole Miss at GEORGE WASHINGTON 1 George Mason Virginia Tech 7½ at GEORGIA TECH at TENNESSEE 2½ Alabama at CLEMSON 10 Florida State Virginia 17½ at LOUISVILLE at MARQUETTE 5½ Xavier Furman 14 at CITADEL Cincinnati 8½ at EAST CAROLINA at FORDHAM 7 Saint Bonaventure at OAKLAND 15 IUPUI VCU 6½ at RHODE ISLAND Chattanooga 7½ at VMI at WOFFORD 4 Mercer at DUQUESNE 7 Saint Joseph’s (PA) Richmond 1½ at LA SALLE at WESTERN CAROLINA 3 East Tennessee State at SAM HOUSTON 12½ UT Arlington at BELMONT 15½ Evansville at SAMFORD 1 UNC Greensboro at SFA 6½ Tarleton State South Florida 4 at TULSA Indiana State 9½ at UIC at ILLINOIS STATE PK Murray State at BRADLEY 9 Missouri State at MISSISSIPPI STATE 2½ Kentucky at UC DAVIS 12 CSU Northridge at IOWA STATE 4½ TCU Drake 4 at NORTHERN IOWA at TEXAS A&M 2½ Arkansas at GRAND CANYON 12 UT Rio Grande Valley at SAINT LOUIS 6 Davidson at NORTHWESTERN 1 Indiana CSU Fullerton 3½ at UCSD Boise State 2½ at COLORADO STATE at CAL POLY 1½ CSU Bakersfield at CAL BAPTIST 3 Seattle U at UC RIVERSIDE 1½ Long Beach State at UCSB 3 UC Irvine Oregon 4 at WASHINGTON San Diego State 7½ at FRESNO STATE NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 6 (243½) San Antonio at INDIANA 2½ (230½) Chicago at BROOKLYN 1 (220) Miami at PHILADELPHIA 2½ (217) Cleveland at ATLANTA 2½ (234) New York at BOSTON 10½ (230½) Detroit at OKLAHOMA CITY 9 (235½) Houston at MEMPHIS 7½ (239½) Utah at DENVER 10½ (230½) Dallas at LA LAKERS 3 (233½) New Orleans NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO -480 Chicago +360 Tampa Bay -255 at ARIZONA +205 at EDMONTON -240 Detroit +195 at MINNESOTA -138 Colorado +114 New York -176 at VANCOUVER +146 Buffalo -210 at ANAHEIM +172

