Philadelphia hosts Cleveland following Mitchell’s 41-point game

Cleveland Cavaliers (38-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (37-19, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Philadelphia 76ers after Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points in the Cavaliers’ 117-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

The 76ers have gone 21-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is 7-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers are 22-10 in conference play. Cleveland scores 111.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 113-85 on Dec. 1. Caris LeVert scored 22 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is averaging 33.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.8 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 40.7 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: P.J. Tucker: day to day (calf).

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.