Flower Power

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every February 14th, Valentine’s Day delivers the opportunity to express the significance that loved ones feel for each other. Florafino’s Flowers and Gifts Owner Jessica Tysinger explains how the business prepares for the big day that caters to lovers.

“We’ve been prepping for Valentine’s Day since pretty much June 1st, of last year,” Tysinger said. “So there’s a lot of work that goes into this. Figuring out everything to order in so that we have all of the beautiful product on hand to be ready for the community. So we get the flowers in one to two weeks ahead of time. We clean all the flowers, condition them, make sure they’re at their best state they can be in when they leave here.”

Aside from arranging the flowers, packaging, pricing and delivery is planned ahead of time to provide customers with the quickest, most efficient experience they can offer.

“For sure. We need to thank our team here at Florafino’s because we are a team. It’s not a one person job. There are many, many, many employees that go into helping our team make this work and a lot of extra help called in for Valentine’s Day. Starting last Friday, we brought a lot of extra help in. We couldn’t do what we do without our amazing team here at Florafino’s for sure,” Tysinger said.

Florafino’s is open Monday through Saturday and purchases made on their website can be picked up or delivered.