Dog of The Week: Meet Yeti

ZANESVILLE, OH- Our Dog of the Week could become an investigator with the amount of time he spends sniffing the ground.

Yeti is a one year old Hound Mix that enjoys his time around people and walks where he can explore the outdoors. He loves a ride in the car and all the love you can give. He’s even a fan of other dogs and cats. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said that since Yeti is very active, he needs a family that can keep up with him.

“A good family for Yeti would be someone who is an active family that likes to go on walks. He is a younger dog so he would need to go on more walks and so forth to get the energy out of him especially with him being in the house to be able to be more subdued with children and just basically be able to be loved on. He is very affectionate so I think family like that would be very good.”

McQuaid also said that the K9 Adoption Center is also helping feed dogs in our community. The last 2 years they’ve operated a foodbank that uses donations from the community to help people asking for food for their pets.

“So maybe if you would like to do something for us or you want to do something for the dogs and our community and you want to bring a bag of dog food, let us know that you have it in your vehicle and we’ll gladly unload it for you and put it back in our foodbank. We just basically want to keep this going for as long as we can.”

If you want to donate dog food or are interested in adopting Yeti or any other dog, you can visit their website at muskingumcountyoh.gov.