Bayern Munich beats struggling PSG 1-0 in CL round of 16

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s dismal form continued as it lost 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League clash.

A third straight loss made it five defeats in 11 games this year for PSG coach Christophe Galtier’s team.

Bayern winger Kingsley Coman volleyed home inside the penalty area from Alphonso Davies’ left-wing cross in the 53rd minute.

The Paris-raised Coman, who PSG sold to Juventus when he was 18, held his hands up to show he wasn’t celebrating scoring against his former club — again.

When Bayern won the last of its six Champions League titles in 2020, it beat PSG 1-0 with Coman heading home the winner.

World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé made an unexpectedly quick recovery from injury and had two would-be goals disallowed for offside after coming on in the second half.

The return leg is on March 8.

PSG was eliminated by Real Madrid in the last 16 last season.

