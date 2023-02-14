Updated on Tuesday February 14, 2023 Morning:

Valentine’s Day: Patchy Fog. Increasing Clouds. High 55°

Tonight: Few Showers. Very Warm & Gusty. Low 47°

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Blustery. High 67°

DISCUSSION:

Patchy fog will be with us to start off your day. Clouds will also begin to move back in. At least we will be warm again though, as highs top off in the mid fifties.

Some showers will be possible very early in the morning on Wednesday as a warm front moves through. This will bring in a swath of warmth for midweek as well as some gusty winds as highs as 40mph. Our highs for Wednesday will be in the upper sixties along with some mostly sunny skies for the cherry on top!!

Showers start to move into the region Thursday morning. Storms could also be possible as we get into the afternoon. Luckily, we will still be on the warmer side with our highs still in the lower sixties. But that won’t last long as a cold front moves through bringing in cooler air.

We will be a lot cooler to round out the work week on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with our highs plummeting all the way back to the lower to mid thirties!!

Warmer air starts to move back in as we get into the weekend. We will be sunny on Saturday with highs back into the lower forties. And we will be back into the lower fifties on Sunday, under mostly cloudy skies.

Some showers will be possible again on President’s Day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back into the mid fifties.

Have a Great Tuesday!!

