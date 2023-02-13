Zanesville Woman Sentenced in Vehicular Homicide Case

A Zanesville woman will spend 10 to 13 years in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said Pariss Dickinson also plead guilty to failure to stop after an accident and a misdemeanor count of OVI in the death of 30-year-old Alex King.

Authorities said the 27-year-old Dickinson admitted to investigators she was celebrating the night of King’s death by drinking at home before driving drunkenly to a pair of Zanesville bars.

In the parking lot of a Putnam Avenue business Dickinson is seen on video falling out of the driver’s seat, nearly getting run over by her own moving car.

Authorities said King stood in front of the unoccupied vehicle, but Dickinson got back in the car, slammed on the gas and ran King over and fled the scene.

King was taken to the hospital where he died hours later.

This was not the first time Dickinson committed a crime with a vehicle she was operating.



At the time of the incident, Dickinson was serving a community control sentence from a prior case involving allegations of felonious assault, burglary, criminal damaging, possession of criminal tools and child endangering.



Judge Mark Fleegle also ordered that Dickinson’s driver’s license be suspended for life.