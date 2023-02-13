Muskingum Softball at 2 in OAC Preseason Poll

Dylan Kerns

The Ohio Athletic Conference announced the 2023 preseason coaches poll. After an impressive 31-12 record last year, the Fighting Muskies come in at number two.

The Muskingum softball team, under the direction of first-year Head Coach Laina Connor, was picked to finish second in the OAC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll that was announced on Friday.

The Muskies received 72 points in the poll, which included one first-place vote. The 31-12 record last year marked the 8th season with a winning record over the last 11 years.

The Fighting Muskies have made the OAC tournament in four straight years and will look to make it five in 2023. Muskingum opens their season on Sunday, March 5, when they take on Concordia Chicago at The Spring Games in Clermont, Florida. First pitch is slated for 9:00 a.m.

Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!