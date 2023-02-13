Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Class 1A=
Annawan 56, Wethersfield 33
Arcola 46, Moweaqua Central A&M 40
Armstrong 47, Catlin (Salt Fork) 19
Brimfield 59, Oneida (ROWVA) 37
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 53, Heyworth 40
Christopher 52, Wayne City 17
Cissna Park 58, Milford 17
Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Westminster Christian 17
Hope Academy 76, Universal 15
Mt. Pulaski 53, LeRoy 27
Newark 64, St. Bede 55
Ottawa Marquette 65, Gardner-South Wilmington 38
Putnam County 27, Midland 22
Serena 56, Dwight 25
Willows 74, Schaumburg Christian 15
Woodlawn 52, Bluford Webber 34
Class 2A=
ALAH 51, Tri-Valley 38
Alton Marquette 48, Gillespie 45
Breese Central 49, Nashville 34
Camp Point Central 36, Pleasant Plains 35
Canton 41, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 35
Carterville 49, Hamilton County 29
Eureka 55, Bloomington Central Catholic 53
Fieldcrest 77, Manteno 36
Fithian Oakwood 49, Gilman Iroquois West 46
Freeburg 51, Pinckneyville 29
Hoopeston 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44
Massac County 67, Vienna 53
Monmouth-Roseville 55, Hall 30
Mt. Carmel 44, Fairfield 36
Newton 50, Vandalia 46
Petersburg PORTA 40, Athens 18
Princeton 57, Bureau Valley 26
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34, Illini West (Carthage) 26
Seneca 58, Beecher 22
Staunton 32, Roxana 22
Teutopolis 48, Carmi White County 34
Class 3A=
Dunlap 46, Richwoods 40
East St. Louis 78, Taylorville 74, OT
Highland 63, Jerseyville Jersey 42
Hyde Park 77, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 14
Marion 53, Herrin 38
Morgan Park 49, Brooks Academy 21
Mount Vernon 71, Carbondale 33
Peoria (H.S.) 61, Metamora 27
Peoria Notre Dame 47, Morton 17
Waterloo 68, Bethalto Civic Memorial 54
Class 4A=
Glenbard West 64, Glenbard East 40
Glenbrook North 52, Chicago (Lane) 42
Hersey 66, Buffalo Grove 26
Hononegah 54, Rockford Auburn 34
Kenwood 86, OPRF 42
Marist 47, Andrew 41
Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Oswego East 50
Prospect 68, Round Lake 43
United Township High School 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41
Waubonsie Valley 74, Aurora (East) 45
York 55, Von Steuben 24
___
