Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Class 1A=

Annawan 56, Wethersfield 33

Arcola 46, Moweaqua Central A&M 40

Armstrong 47, Catlin (Salt Fork) 19

Brimfield 59, Oneida (ROWVA) 37

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 53, Heyworth 40

Christopher 52, Wayne City 17

Cissna Park 58, Milford 17

Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Westminster Christian 17

Hope Academy 76, Universal 15

Mt. Pulaski 53, LeRoy 27

Newark 64, St. Bede 55

Ottawa Marquette 65, Gardner-South Wilmington 38

Putnam County 27, Midland 22

Serena 56, Dwight 25

Willows 74, Schaumburg Christian 15

Woodlawn 52, Bluford Webber 34

Class 2A=

ALAH 51, Tri-Valley 38

Alton Marquette 48, Gillespie 45

Breese Central 49, Nashville 34

Camp Point Central 36, Pleasant Plains 35

Canton 41, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 35

Carterville 49, Hamilton County 29

Eureka 55, Bloomington Central Catholic 53

Fieldcrest 77, Manteno 36

Fithian Oakwood 49, Gilman Iroquois West 46

Freeburg 51, Pinckneyville 29

Hoopeston 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44

Massac County 67, Vienna 53

Monmouth-Roseville 55, Hall 30

Mt. Carmel 44, Fairfield 36

Newton 50, Vandalia 46

Petersburg PORTA 40, Athens 18

Princeton 57, Bureau Valley 26

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34, Illini West (Carthage) 26

Seneca 58, Beecher 22

Staunton 32, Roxana 22

Teutopolis 48, Carmi White County 34

Class 3A=

Dunlap 46, Richwoods 40

East St. Louis 78, Taylorville 74, OT

Highland 63, Jerseyville Jersey 42

Hyde Park 77, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 14

Marion 53, Herrin 38

Morgan Park 49, Brooks Academy 21

Mount Vernon 71, Carbondale 33

Peoria (H.S.) 61, Metamora 27

Peoria Notre Dame 47, Morton 17

Waterloo 68, Bethalto Civic Memorial 54

Class 4A=

Glenbard West 64, Glenbard East 40

Glenbrook North 52, Chicago (Lane) 42

Hersey 66, Buffalo Grove 26

Hononegah 54, Rockford Auburn 34

Kenwood 86, OPRF 42

Marist 47, Andrew 41

Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Oswego East 50

Prospect 68, Round Lake 43

United Township High School 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41

Waubonsie Valley 74, Aurora (East) 45

York 55, Von Steuben 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

