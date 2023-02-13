Monday’s Scores

Associated Press9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Area 61, Mars 58

Berks Catholic 65, Muhlenberg 48

Bloomsburg 54, Northumberland Christian 49

Bodine 51, South Philadelphia 40

Burgettstown 56, South Side 53

Canton 56, Montgomery 25

Cedar Crest 54, Columbia 40

Central Martinsburg 77, Bedford 40

Chambersburg 55, Carlisle 35

Exeter 68, Oley Valley 36

Hill-Freedman 48, Tacony Academy 45

Johnsonburg 55, Brockway 39

Knoch 56, Shady Side Academy 53

Manheim Central 59, Octorara 56

Neshannock 75, Laurel 48

New Castle 72, Berlin-Brothersvalley 43

Penn Hills 73, West Mifflin 48

Peters Township 87, Baldwin 79

Radnor 60, Lower Merion 47

Reading 84, Schuylkill Valley 34

Rockwood 70, Fannett-Metal 50

Trinity 68, Washington 62

Warwick 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

