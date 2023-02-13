Library Offers Unique Items for Checkout

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System employs multiple strategies to promote creativity and literacy. MCLS Circulation Services Coordinator Amber Rodland shared some of the non-traditional items that members can check out that go well beyond print and audio.

“We have a lot of items. Libraries aren’t just books, dvds anymore. We also check out high value items such as Hotspots, telescopes, sewing machines, ukuleles. All of these are options for our patrons,” Rodland said. “These are also things that typically people don’t think about when they think about their local library. Most people just think books. So we want to provide more options for people in our community.”

The library offers these items through any of their branches as a service to their patrons because in some instances they are not readily available anywhere else.

“We do have a high-value, unique-item, lending-agreement that they will have to sign every time they check out. And it’s just because of the cost and nature of the items. You would also need an adult all access card in good standing in order to check these items,” Rodland said.

As the library continues to add unique items to their checkout availability, their lending policy agreements continue to expand and you can find more information on their website.