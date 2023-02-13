Coshocton County Injury Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an injury accident that took place Saturday night around 10:15.

It took place on US 36 near County Road 621 in Keene Township.

The sheriff’s office said that a male was traveling north on County Road 621 in a red Chevrolet Colorado and failed to stop at a stop sign. He struck a gray Dodge Journey containing five people that was traveling west on US 36. Due to the severity of injuries names won’t be released until family members are contacted.