Coshocton County Injury Accident

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs664

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an injury accident that took place Saturday night around 10:15.

It took place on US 36 near County Road 621 in Keene Township.

The sheriff’s office said that a male was traveling north on County Road 621 in a red Chevrolet Colorado and failed to stop at a stop sign. He struck a gray Dodge Journey containing five people that was traveling west on US 36. Due to the severity of injuries names won’t be released until family members are contacted.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.