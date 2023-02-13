Conn’s Obtains License to Mikesell’s Snack Products

Conn’s Potato Chip Owner and President made a major announcement concerning the company late Monday afternoon.

Jonathan George said that its subsidiary has obtained a license to the brand rights associated with Mikesell’s snack food products. Effective immediately, Conn’s will begin producing Mikesell’s branded snack food products from its Zanesville facilities and working to quickly restock retail shelf space, especially for potato chip and puffcorn items.

George said, “Conn’s is excited about this opportunity. The licensing agreement will allow us to use the decades old recipes and traditions of Mikesell’s to continue to deliver the quality snack food products consumers have come to expect and enjoy, especially the loyal fans of Mikesell’s products. This opportunity is a perfect fit with our processes and regional presence. Distribution will be provided by independent operators in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, and consumers will soon be able to make online purchases.”

Conn’s has been serving the potato chip and snack foods markets for over 85 years.