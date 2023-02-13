Canadiens host the Blackhawks after Harris’ 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (16-30-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (22-27-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Chicago Blackhawks after Jordan Harris scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Montreal is 22-27-4 overall and 13-14-1 at home. The Canadiens have an 11-3-4 record in one-goal games.

Chicago has a 16-30-5 record overall and a 6-14-2 record in road games. The Blackhawks have allowed 184 goals while scoring 125 for a -59 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Canadiens won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous matchup. Harris led the Canadiens with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Rafael Harvey-Pinard has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Toews has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for the Blackhawks. Seth Jones has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Arber Xhekaj: day to day (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (upper body), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Jonathan Toews: day to day (illness), Alex Stalock: out (concussion).

