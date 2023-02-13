AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:03 a.m. EST

Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes shook off an ankle injury, turned back into a magician and pulled out another comeback on the biggest stage to help the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years. Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Mahomes and Jalen Hurts excelled in the first Super Bowl matchup featuring two Black starting QBs. But Mahomes, the two-time AP NFL MVP, turned it up in the second half after reaggravating a sprained right ankle.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has a Super Bowl MVP trophy to go with his regular season MVP, and the Kansas City Chiefs are once again hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy. Mahomes was named the game’s MVP in a postgame ceremony after a gutsy performance that included 182 yards passing and three touchdowns. He played the entire game despite a right ankle injury that obviously limited how well he could move. “There was nothing that was going to keep me off the football field,” Mahomes said as Chiefs fans celebrated at State Farm Stadium.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and his ailing right ankle are headed for a Super Bowl victory parade. After aggravating the sprained ankle he suffered three weeks ago, the All-Pro quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to a thrilling 38-35 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to hoist his second Lombardi Trophy and earn Super Bowl MVP honors. The league’s MVP finished with 182 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also had 44 yards rushing, including a 26-yard sprint with just over 2 minutes left in a 35-all game as Kansas City was driving for the winning score. Mahomes became the sixth player to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs.

New Mex St cancels season after sex, harassment allegations

New Mexico State has called off the rest of its men’s basketball season after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact against a teammate. In a statement, chancellor Dan Arvizu said the action was needed after receiving additional details of reports related to hazing allegations against players. KTSM-TV in El Paso, Texas, obtained what it said was a redacted police report with none of the players named. The station said the report detailed the victim telling investigators that on Feb. 6, three members of the team held down the victim, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to hit him in the buttocks, The victim also said the players touched his scrotum.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Sirianni’s fourth-down aggressiveness paid off in a big way for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Sirianni had his offense go for it twice on fourth down on a single drive late in the first half and another in the third quarter, helping them take a 27-21 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles have now converted a league-high 27 fourth-down tries in the regular season and playoffs. Sirianni ranked No. 1 in the regular season in the Football Outsiders’ Critical Call Index.

Warriors go through with four-team trade, acquiring Payton

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have decided to go through with completion of a trade to acquire Gary Payton II from Portland despite concerns that arose surrounding the guard’s health following offseason surgery for a core muscle injury that sidelined him until last month. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the Warriors spoke to the NBA about how the Trail Blazers handled the deal and information about the medical situation for Payton, whose physical Friday brought up issues that put the trade in jeopardy.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish. The Chiefs — who won 38-35 — were driving and faced third-and-8 at the Eagles 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete to JuJu Smith-Schuster. But officials flagged Bradberry for defensive holding, which negated the incompletion and gave the Chiefs a first down. Replays showed that Bradberry made light contact with Smith-Schuster, but it didn’t appear to affect the play. Kansas City was able to essentially run out the clock from that point forward and kick a late field goal for the win.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The field at State Farm Stadium turned into a Super Bowl slip and slide. Players from both teams had a hard time keeping their footing, leading several to change their cleats. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes slipped while trying to make a cut, but was able to gain a few more yards. Kansas City receiver Skyy Moore lost his footing on a jet sweep and running back Isiah Pacheco even slipped on his celebration after scoring a touchdown. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was among the players who changed cleats to get better traction.

AP source: Eagles’ Steichen leads Colts’ coaching candidates

PHOENIX (AP) — A person familiar with the team’s decision says Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen is coaching the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and a deal hasn’t been completed. Steichen would become the second Eagles offensive coordinator hired by the Colts as their head coach. Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts earlier this season, was Philly’s offensive coordinator before being hired as Indy’s head coach in 2018.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Whether it was through the air or on the ground, Jalen Hurts dominated the Super Bowl offensively for the Philadelphia Eagles. It just wasn’t enough to outduel Patrick Mahomes. Hurts delivered a record performance on football’s biggest stage, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown, running for 70 yards and three scores and adding a game-tying 2-point conversion. But Hurts could only watch from the sideline as Mahomes drove the Chiefs to the go-ahead field goal with 8 seconds remaining for a 38-35 victory.