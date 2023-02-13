Updated on Monday February 13, 2023 Morning:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Warmer & Breezy. High 53°

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Mild. Low 28°

Tuesday: Patchy Fog. Increasing Clouds. High 53°

DISCUSSION:

Well, we will start off with some partly cloudy skies that will decrease to mostly sunny in the afternoon. We will be warmer to start off the new workweek today, as well as breezy, with highs in the lower to mid fifties and winds of about 10-15mph.

Clouds will continue to be out of sight out of mind for the overnight. It will be a mild overnight as we will be calmer and lows will drop into the upper twenties.

Patchy fog will be with us to start off your Valentine’s Day. Clouds will also begin to move back in. At least we will be warm again though, as highs remain in the lower to mid fifties.

Some showers will be possible very early in the morning on Wednesday as a warm front moves through. This will bring in a swath of warmth for midweek as well as some gusty winds as highs as 40mph. Our highs for Wednesday will be in the upper sixties along with some mostly sunny skies for the cherry on top!!

Showers start to move into the region Thursday morning. Luckily, we will still be on the warmer side with our highs still in the lower sixties. But that won’t last long as a cold front moves through bringing in cooler air.

We will be a lot cooler to round out the work week on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with our highs plummeting all the way back to the mid thirties!!

Warmer air starts to move back in as we get into the weekend. We will be sunny on Saturday with highs back into the lower forties. And we will be back into the lower fifties on Sunday, under partly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Monday!!

