Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American School for the Deaf, Conn. 50, Pennsylvania School of the Deaf 9

Archbishop Wood 62, St. Hubert’s 17

Bishop Shanahan 55, Unionville 44

Blue Mountain 43, Tri-Valley 22

Central York 50, York Suburban 38

Delone 50, Eastern York 33

Erie Cathedral Prep 40, Blackhawk 36

Gwynedd Mercy 35, St. Joseph 25

Hampton 42, Seneca Valley 32

Juniata Valley 51, Windber 40

Lancaster Catholic 44, Ephrata 28

Lansdale Catholic 60, Faith Christian Academy 41

Lebanon 63, Pequea Valley 42

Lewisburg 41, Montoursville 40

Lourdes Regional 39, Mifflinburg 32

Loyalsock 57, Jersey Shore 53

Manheim Central 56, Lampeter-Strasburg 22

Mount Lebanon 53, Cumberland Valley 32

Muncy 53, Montgomery 14

Neshannock 75, Aliquippa 45

Penn-Trafford 44, Gateway 30

Perkiomen Valley 58, Methacton 33

Pittsburgh North Catholic 65, Oakland Catholic 54

Reading 45, Brandywine Heights 22

Shalom Christian 40, McConnellsburg High School 29

South Williamsport 52, Bucktail 19

Southern Columbia 69, Executive Charter 49

Washington 40, Monessen 38

Williamsport 64, Bellefonte 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/