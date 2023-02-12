Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 59, Seton Catholic Central, N.Y. 57

Cambridge Springs 55, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 46

Central Mountain 71, Huntingdon 37

Downingtown West 51, Bayard Rustin High School 46

Highlands 76, North Allegheny 46

Kennedy Catholic 57, Meadville 48

McConnellsburg High School 71, Shalom Christian 43

Milton 64, Hughesville 60, OT

Monessen 47, Washington 41

Neumann 70, Montoursville 60

North Schuylkill 80, Mount Carmel 65

Octorara 61, Holy Ghost Prep 56

Otto-Eldred 52, Dubois Central Catholic 41

Palmerton 64, Bangor 42

Pittsburgh North Catholic 66, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45

Port Allegany 58, Austin 40

Pottsville 59, Schuylkill Haven 49

Pottsville Nativity 76, Williams Valley 50

Radnor 65, Springfield 34

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 46, Johnsonburg 33

Salisbury-Elk Lick 60, Meyersdale 51

Scranton Holy Cross 83, Forest City 55

Shikellamy 74, Berwick 62

South Allegheny 56, Shady Side Academy 36

Susquehanna Township 62, Boiling Springs 55

Unionville 60, Erie East 32

Warren 74, Seneca 61

Wellsboro 64, Loyalsock 44

Williamsport 69, Cedar Cliff 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press