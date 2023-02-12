Patrons Tackle the Super Bowl at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, OH – It’s Super Bowl Sunday and The Barn had a great game day environment.



Patrons gathered at The Barn in Zanesville this evening to tackle the Super Bowl with great drinks and game day specials. The Barn was filled with game day spirit as people cheered for their team of choice and gathered with their friends.

“I think we’re going with the Chiefs. I’m going with the Chiefs today. Hopefully they can pull it off.” Owner of The Barn, Jim Watson said.

“I feel like the Chiefs are going to win. And that’s only because that’s what I see in my head, and I would be really surprised if I’m wrong.” Patron at The Barn, Cristal Talamantes said.

“I kind of like the Chiefs. I just want to see a game that’s officiated well. And a competitive game.” Patron at The Barn, Rod Dysinger said.



Now that sports bidding is legal in Ohio, The Barn partnered with Gold Rush Game to allow sports fans to not only enjoy watching the games, but now they can win some money doing it.

“The Barn is one of the places here in Zanesville that has the sports betting. People can come down during the game, they can come over and they can bet on different things throughout the game, they can bet on the game overall, and they can bet on different lines.” Watson said.



With the game day environment, The Barn is the place to be to watch your favorite games.