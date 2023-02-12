Embiid and the 76ers face the Rockets

Houston Rockets (13-43, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-19, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Houston Rockets. Embiid leads the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game.

The 76ers are 21-8 on their home court. Philadelphia is 7-3 in one-possession games.

The Rockets are 5-23 in road games. Houston is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 132-123 in overtime in the last matchup on Dec. 6. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 27 points, and Embiid led the 76ers with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 33.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 blocks for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Green is averaging 21.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Rockets. Kenyon Martin Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 115.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 112.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (foot), John Wall: out (abdominal), Danny Green: day to day (trade pending).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.