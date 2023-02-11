Wang, Del Rey atop leaderboard in Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Wang Jeung-hun and Alejandro del Rey both shot 6-under 66 on Saturday to sit atop the leaderboard after three rounds of the Singapore Classic.

They were both 14-under 202 overall. Englishman Richard Mansell was one shot behind after carding a 65.

Four others were another shot off the pace: Tom McKibbin, Nathan Kimsey, Sami Valimaki, and Marcel Schneider. Wang had birdies on six of the last seven holes to grab a share of the lead.

McKibbin, a 20-year-old from Northern Ireland, was the first-round leader after shooting a 64.

