Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press7

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 61, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 31

Parkview Christian Academy 45, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 23

Pleasant Plains 46, Riverton 23

Schurz 38, Foreman 6

Whitney Young 58, Kenwood 45

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Class 1A=

Annawan 53, Stark County 31

Ashton-Franklin Center 56, Indian Creek 18

Bluford Webber 48, Red Hill 30

Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 29, Unity Christian 19

Christian Heritage 49, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 21

Cobden 40, Joppa-Maple Grove 33

Cullom Tri-Point 49, Donovan 36

Dakota 34, Rockford Christian Life 29

Dupo 47, Sandoval 44

Dwight 57, Earlville 43

Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 49, Galatia 42

Farina South Central 54, Dieterich 44

Forreston 40, Kirkland Hiawatha 6

Freeport (Aquin) 49, Durand 13

Havana 61, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 29

Heyworth 44, Argenta-Oreana 15

Illini Bluffs 69, Peoria Christian 22

Jacksonville Routt 60, Pawnee 51

Lanark Eastland 50, East Dubuque 28

LeRoy 56, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 46

Lexington 59, Bloomington Christian 20

Marissa/Coulterville 28, Steeleville 24

Milford 46, Normal Calvary 40

New Athens 48, Valmeyer 40

Oneida (ROWVA) 49, Galva 36

Princeville 69, Flanagan-Cornell 25

Roanoke-Benson 41, Monmouth United 32

Schaumburg Christian 58, Islamic Foundation 24

St. Bede 55, DePue 12

Tilden def. Hirsch, forfeit

Universal 66, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 7

Warren 41, Stockton 22

Wethersfield 45, AlWood-Cambridge 30

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 43, Casey-Westfield 32

Woodlands Academy 44, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 21

Class 2A=

Alton Marquette 63, East Alton-Wood River 32

Athens 39, Williamsville 28

Beecher 33, Reed-Custer 28

Bureau Valley 60, Illinois Valley Central 45

Carmi White County 47, OPH 18

Chicago ( SSICP) 53, Maria 11

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 83, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 33

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 47, Chicago (Disney II) 15

Chicago (Soto) High School 40, Dunbar 38

Chicago CICS-Longwood 45, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 42

Chicago Sullivan 73, Shelbyville 40

Chicago-University 51, Chicago King 41

Clifton Central 39, Momence 25

Columbia 70, Red Bud 30

Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan) 47, Chicago Academy 19

Eldorado 51, West Frankfort 44

Eureka 72, Peoria Manual 55

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 46, Richmond-Burton 20

Greenville 56, Trenton Wesclin 45

Herscher 57, El Paso-Gridley 25

Holy Trinity def. Chicago (Legal Prep Charter), forfeit

Illini West (Carthage) 73, Rushville-Industry 30

Johnsburg 55, St. Edward 49

Johnston City 62, Du Quoin 40

Macomb 59, Midwest Central 38

Manteno 36, Wilmington 30

Maroa-Forsyth 53, Clinton 46

Mt. Carmel 51, Lawrenceville 27

Nashville 62, Chester 37

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 42, Carlinville 35

Newton 46, Flora 41

North Lawndale 50, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 28

Orion 37, Rockridge 19

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Westville 49

Peoria Heights (Quest) 57, Farmington 29

Riverdale 42, Erie-Prophetstown 37

Rosary 53, Somonauk 40

Roxana 30, Litchfield 23

Salem 46, Marshall 42

Sandwich 59, Mendota 26

Southland 41, Chicago Christian 31

Tri-Valley 48, Monticello 31

Westmont 61, Lisle 38

Class 3A=

Bartonville (Limestone) 55, East Peoria 31

CICS-Northtown 31, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 23

Crystal Lake South 53, North Chicago 20

Harvey Thornton 61, Chicago Washington 5

Jacksonville 37, Springfield Lanphier 28

Jerseyville Jersey 50, Triad 37

Morris 42, Streator 21

Woodstock North 47, Harvard 16

Class 4A=

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 50, Blue Island Eisenhower 17

Hoffman Estates 51, Bartlett 37

Lincoln Park 63, Maine East 37

Plainfield South 59, Oswego 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press