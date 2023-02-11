Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 74, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 64

Antioch 51, Ridgewood 28

Aurora Math-Science 64, Elmwood Park 31

BHRA 60, Bloomington 53

Bensenville (Fenton) 77, Argo 54

Benton 65, Massac County 43

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 65, Hinsdale South 58

Byron 55, East Dubuque 50

Carmi White County 57, Wayne City 44

Carterville 93, Vandalia 65

Chicago (Lane) 64, Mather 51

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 58, Chicago (Comer) 54

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 80, Maria 64

Crystal Lake Central 76, Marengo 60

Decatur St. Teresa 67, Monticello 49

Dieterich 46, Warrensburg-Latham 42

Downers North 59, Waubonsie Valley 42

Dwight 59, Riverton 52, OT

Effingham 66, Jerseyville Jersey 44

Eisenhower 63, Mt. Zion 56

El Paso-Gridley 64, Lanark Eastland 61

Elk Grove 72, Glenbard East 68

Fairbury Prairie Central 64, Plano 40

Faith Christian 73, Quad Cities 55

Freeport 56, Belvidere North 53

Gilman Iroquois West 51, S. Newton, Ind. 20

Glenbard North 72, South Elgin 45

Glenbard West 57, OPRF 53

Grayslake North 65, Woodstock 42

Harvest Christian Academy 71, Rockford Christian Life 34

Harvey Thornton 57, Wayne Memorial, Mich. 43

Hersey 75, Grayslake Central 69, 2OT

Highland 49, Breese Mater Dei 36

Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Beecher 55

Hinsdale Central 57, Lyons 55

Hononegah 60, Rockford Auburn 54

Hope Academy 52, Seneca 43

Illini West (Carthage) 67, Havana 19

Joliet West 60, Joliet Central 37

Kewanee 39, Sherrard 38

LaMoille 55, DePue 48

Lawrenceville 77, Ev. Day, Ind. 60

Leo 58, Urbana 45

Libertyville 62, York 54

Lincoln 65, Stanford Olympia 25

Machesney Park Harlem 59, Rockford Jefferson 49

Marmion 70, Dixon 33

Maroa-Forsyth 77, Argenta-Oreana 38

Metea Valley 68, Geneva 54

Moline 64, Normal Community 39

Moweaqua Central A&M 51, Neoga 50

Murphysboro 56, Harrisburg 39

Naperville North 69, Prairie Ridge 33

New Berlin 42, Catlin (Salt Fork) 35

Newton 56, Pana 53

Niles North 73, Schaumburg 45

North Clay 83, Shelbyville 74

North Farmington, Mich. 61, DePaul College Prep 42

Oregon 49, Harvard 42

Orion 57, Bureau Valley 49

Palatine 55, Cary-Grove 39

Peoria Manual 60, Cahokia 50

Phillips 61, Chicago Ag Science 57

Plainfield North 60, Nazareth 54

Proviso East 64, Downers South 59

Quincy 59, Jacksonville 40

Riverdale 62, Indian Creek 53

Riverdale 62, Momence 53

Riverside-Brookfield 69, Oak Lawn Community 66

Riverton 64, Lanark Eastland 61

Robinson 64, Mattoon 51

Rochester 51, Bethalto Civic Memorial 38

Rock Island 67, East Peoria 57

Rockford East 60, Rockford Boylan 59

Rockford Guilford 72, Belvidere 44

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69, Peoria (H.S.) 48

Shepard 63, Universal 30

Simeon 72, Kenwood 64, OT

South Beloit 60, Harvest Christian Academy 28

South Beloit 73, Alden-Hebron 30

Springfield Lanphier 68, Peoria Quest 44

St Elmo-Brownstown 64, Sullivan 48

St. Charles East 68, Mundelein 41

St. Ignatius 60, Plainfield East 54

St. Patrick 54, Northside Prep 32

St. Rita 87, Crete-Monee 61

Stagg 67, Oak Lawn Richards 45

Staunton 51, Pawnee 36

Sterling 93, Rockford Lutheran 73

Taft 56, St. Viator 55

Teutopolis 44, Centralia 38

Tolono Unity 71, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31

Triad 61, Effingham St. Anthony 39

Tuscola 64, Altamont 38

United Township High School 66, Fulton 41

Vashon, Mo. 63, East St. Louis 48

Von Steuben 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech, Wis. 52

Wheaton North 71, Proviso West 44

Wheaton Warrenville South 48, Normal West 26

Williamsville 57, Pinckneyville 47

Yorkville 63, Sandburg 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

