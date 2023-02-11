Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton 74, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 64
Antioch 51, Ridgewood 28
Aurora Math-Science 64, Elmwood Park 31
BHRA 60, Bloomington 53
Bensenville (Fenton) 77, Argo 54
Benton 65, Massac County 43
Byron 55, East Dubuque 50
Carmi White County 57, Wayne City 44
Carterville 93, Vandalia 65
Chicago (Lane) 64, Mather 51
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 58, Chicago (Comer) 54
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 80, Maria 64
Crystal Lake Central 76, Marengo 60
Dieterich 46, Warrensburg-Latham 42
Downers North 59, Waubonsie Valley 42
Dwight 59, Riverton 52, OT
Effingham 66, Jerseyville Jersey 44
El Paso-Gridley 64, Lanark Eastland 61
Fairbury Prairie Central 64, Plano 40
Faith Christian 73, Quad Cities 55
Glenbard West 57, OPRF 53
Grayslake North 65, Woodstock 42
Harvest Christian Academy 71, Rockford Christian Life 34
Harvey Thornton 57, Wayne Memorial, Mich. 43
Hersey 75, Grayslake Central 69, 2OT
Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Beecher 55
Hinsdale Central 57, Lyons 55
Hope Academy 52, Seneca 43
Illini West (Carthage) 67, Havana 19
Joliet West 60, Joliet Central 37
LaMoille 55, DePue 48
Leo 58, Urbana 45
Libertyville 62, York 54
Marmion 70, Dixon 33
Moline 64, Normal Community 39
Moweaqua Central A&M 51, Neoga 50
Murphysboro 56, Harrisburg 39
Naperville North 69, Prairie Ridge 33
New Berlin 42, Catlin (Salt Fork) 35
Niles North 73, Schaumburg 45
North Clay 83, Shelbyville 74
North Farmington, Mich. 61, DePaul College Prep 42
Orion 57, Bureau Valley 49
Palatine 55, Cary-Grove 39
Peoria Manual 60, Cahokia 50
Phillips 61, Chicago Ag Science 57
Plainfield North 60, Nazareth 54
Proviso East 64, Downers South 59
Riverdale 62, Indian Creek 53
Riverdale 62, Momence 53
Riverside-Brookfield 69, Oak Lawn Community 66
Riverton 64, Lanark Eastland 61
Robinson 64, Mattoon 51
Rockford East 60, Rockford Boylan 59
Shepard 63, Universal 30
Simeon 72, Kenwood 64, OT
South Beloit 60, Harvest Christian Academy 28
South Beloit 73, Alden-Hebron 30
St Elmo-Brownstown 64, Sullivan 48
St. Charles East 68, Mundelein 41
St. Ignatius 60, Plainfield East 54
St. Rita 87, Crete-Monee 61
Stagg 67, Oak Lawn Richards 45
Staunton 51, Pawnee 36
Sterling 93, Rockford Lutheran 73
Taft 56, St. Viator 55
Teutopolis 44, Centralia 38
Tolono Unity 71, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31
Triad 61, Effingham St. Anthony 39
Von Steuben 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech, Wis. 52
Wheaton North 71, Proviso West 44
Wheaton Warrenville South 48, Normal West 26
Yorkville 63, Sandburg 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/