Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 74, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 64

Antioch 51, Ridgewood 28

Aurora Math-Science 64, Elmwood Park 31

BHRA 60, Bloomington 53

Bensenville (Fenton) 77, Argo 54

Benton 65, Massac County 43

Byron 55, East Dubuque 50

Carmi White County 57, Wayne City 44

Carterville 93, Vandalia 65

Chicago (Lane) 64, Mather 51

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 58, Chicago (Comer) 54

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 80, Maria 64

Crystal Lake Central 76, Marengo 60

Dieterich 46, Warrensburg-Latham 42

Downers North 59, Waubonsie Valley 42

Dwight 59, Riverton 52, OT

Effingham 66, Jerseyville Jersey 44

El Paso-Gridley 64, Lanark Eastland 61

Fairbury Prairie Central 64, Plano 40

Faith Christian 73, Quad Cities 55

Glenbard West 57, OPRF 53

Grayslake North 65, Woodstock 42

Harvest Christian Academy 71, Rockford Christian Life 34

Harvey Thornton 57, Wayne Memorial, Mich. 43

Hersey 75, Grayslake Central 69, 2OT

Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Beecher 55

Hinsdale Central 57, Lyons 55

Hope Academy 52, Seneca 43

Illini West (Carthage) 67, Havana 19

Joliet West 60, Joliet Central 37

LaMoille 55, DePue 48

Leo 58, Urbana 45

Libertyville 62, York 54

Marmion 70, Dixon 33

Moline 64, Normal Community 39

Moweaqua Central A&M 51, Neoga 50

Murphysboro 56, Harrisburg 39

Naperville North 69, Prairie Ridge 33

New Berlin 42, Catlin (Salt Fork) 35

Niles North 73, Schaumburg 45

North Clay 83, Shelbyville 74

North Farmington, Mich. 61, DePaul College Prep 42

Orion 57, Bureau Valley 49

Palatine 55, Cary-Grove 39

Peoria Manual 60, Cahokia 50

Phillips 61, Chicago Ag Science 57

Plainfield North 60, Nazareth 54

Proviso East 64, Downers South 59

Riverdale 62, Indian Creek 53

Riverdale 62, Momence 53

Riverside-Brookfield 69, Oak Lawn Community 66

Riverton 64, Lanark Eastland 61

Robinson 64, Mattoon 51

Rockford East 60, Rockford Boylan 59

Shepard 63, Universal 30

Simeon 72, Kenwood 64, OT

South Beloit 60, Harvest Christian Academy 28

South Beloit 73, Alden-Hebron 30

St Elmo-Brownstown 64, Sullivan 48

St. Charles East 68, Mundelein 41

St. Ignatius 60, Plainfield East 54

St. Rita 87, Crete-Monee 61

Stagg 67, Oak Lawn Richards 45

Staunton 51, Pawnee 36

Sterling 93, Rockford Lutheran 73

Taft 56, St. Viator 55

Teutopolis 44, Centralia 38

Tolono Unity 71, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31

Triad 61, Effingham St. Anthony 39

Von Steuben 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech, Wis. 52

Wheaton North 71, Proviso West 44

Wheaton Warrenville South 48, Normal West 26

Yorkville 63, Sandburg 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press